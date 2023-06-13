MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple community organizations have scheduled a joint public protest today, June 13, at City Hall, advocating for more funding for a better public transportation service.
The groups' goal is to get $14.5 million funds for MATA that would be used to bring a more efficient, more accessible and more responsive bus service.
Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICH), the Sierra Club Chickasaw Group, Citizens for Better Service and Memphis Bus Riders Union will be rallying for a Better Transit for A Better Memphis at 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
The groups want the city to create a three-year plan to meet the objectives, they say in a press release.
Representatives from the groups also plan on attending the City Council meeting at 3:30.
