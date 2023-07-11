COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - An orthopedic surgeon was shot and killed inside of a Campbell Clinic in Collierville on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.
The gunfire happened around 2:30 p.m. in an exam room of the clinic on Poplar Avenue near Shae Road and near the Baptist Memorial Hospital campus, police said.
On Tuesday night, a Campbell Clinic spokeswoman identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, adding that he was a "highly respected and beloved" physician:
"Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic.
We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.
During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able.
We have decided to close all Campbell Clinic locations tomorrow, July 12 and will communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time.
We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.
Our priorities remain Faith, Family and Patient Care. At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family."
According to an online bio, Mauck specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries and joined the clinic's staff in August 2012.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, crowds of workers were being escorted outside by police. Squad cars were parked around every side of the building and investigators were flying drones around the parking lot.
“We’re in the northwest corner of the building. Room C2, C2, Charlie 2,” an officer was heard saying on police scanner chatter published by broadcastify.com. “We’ve got a doctor down, two rounds to the chest.”
Campbell Clinic workers walked to their cars, some arm in arm, some crying and others just staring. As they left the building, officers carrying rifles walked in. A place meant for healing had become the scene of a violent crime.
“This appears to be a one on one interaction that occurred in an exam room,” Lane said.
Investigators said the suspect was at the clinic for hours ahead of the shooting.
“The suspect had a firearm in his possession,” Lane said. “It was on his person, not in his hand and he was taken into custody without incident.”
Lane said the suspect ran from the clinic and was caught 5 minutes later near the building’s entrance. He described the investigation as being in the early stages and intended to work with the ATF to trace the history of the suspect’s gun.
“As you can imagine, there were many patients that were there and employees,” Lane said. “There are a lot of interviews that are going to take place, so we’ll be able to provide additional information in the coming days.”
The Campbell Clinic announced all locations will be closed Wednesday and the decision to reopen will come later. A spokeswoman requested prayers for Mauck’s family, a sentiment echoed by Lane.
“It’s bad, it’s horrific, it’s terrible,” Lane said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
The Collierville Police Department has not yet released the suspect’s name or detailed what charges he could face.
Police also emphasized that this was not an active shooter situation, like the mass shooting that happened at a Collierville Kroger, and that this was an isolated shooting incident.
