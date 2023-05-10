MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some people are outraged after learning a man accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer, and shooting at customers inside a Huey’s Restaurant has a bail set at $55,000.
“No, I don’t understand that man,” said one man.
Police said an off-duty officer spotted Chase Jamar Harris, 19, breaking into a vehicle outside a Huey’s on Poplar Avenue on April 30.
Officers said Harris shot at the off-duty officer who returned fire.
Investigators said Harris then shot in the directions of Huey’s while leaving the property in a vehicle.
“A $55,000 total bond is pretty normal for cases like this,” said Josh Spickler, the executive director of Just City, an organization which fights for criminal justice reform.
Harris faces charges of theft, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
His prior record shows one additional arrest last year, after he allegedly stole a vehicle.
“This is a pretty typical bond amount. I mean these are not serious felonies, as much as that may be hard for people to believe. These are C, D and E felonies that he’s charged with. Felonies go all the way up to B and A. A being the most serious and E being the least serious.
Spickler said Harris’s bond fits his charges.
“If the community is outraged over that a bail is set at this amount, we should be talking about whether someone stays in (jail) or not based on these risks not based on whether they have money,” he adds.
A spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department said Harris’ charges are not more severe because police investigators, and the district attorney likely went with the charges they felt would stick.
