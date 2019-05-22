Over 1,500 MLGW customers without power in Orange Mound area

Over 1,500 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the city.
Majority of those affected are in the Orange Mound and Cooper-Young area.
The estimated repair time is 11:30 a.m., according to the MLGW power outage map.
To find out more information on which areas are affected check out MLGW's Power Outage Map.
Call 544-6500 to report your power outages. MLGW says that calling from the number on your account is the fastest way to report an outage.
