MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are without power Monday morning as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Mid-South Sunday evening.
The brief storm downed trees and utility poles one which fell in a key spot where heavy traffic flows.
In Collierville, a heavily-wired utility pole was knocked down in the south-bound lane on Houston Levee Road, just south of Wolf River Boulevard. MLGW told FOX13 that simply clearing that area could take the "better part of a day".
The downed pole has contributed to many Collierville residents in the dark.
MLGW President Doug McGowan told FOX13 that crews are evaluating the damage and some of the worst hit areas may be without power for "several days".
According to MLGW, crews are addressing lost power.
As of 11 a.m., 16,293 MLGW customers were without power due to 376 outages, MLGW reported.
It's seemingly been one blow after another for MLGW and its customers. Dating back to the ice storm of December 2022, McGowan told FOX13 that the last six months has brought a record number of storms to the Mid-South and said that the company can't get out of "storm restoration mode" in order to take proactive measures.
Check back to this story for more updates
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives