MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
UPDATE 7:02 PM:
As of 7 AM Sunday, 32,247 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 499 outages.
ORIGINAL STORY 6 AM:
As of 6 AM Sunday, 39,695 customers are without power.
The company is reporting 436 outages.
The largest outage is concentrated in the Memphis downtown area, according to MLGWs outage map.
