WATCH: Over 32K MLGW customers without power as strong storms threaten the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

UPDATE 7:02 PM:

As of 7 AM Sunday, 32,247 customers are without power.

The company is reporting 499 outages.

ORIGINAL STORY 6 AM:

As of 6 AM Sunday, 39,695 customers are without power.

The company is reporting 436 outages.

The largest outage is concentrated in the Memphis downtown area, according to MLGWs outage map.

