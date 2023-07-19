SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - MLGW said on Tuesday night that the Tennessee Valley Authority's system that supplies power to the utility company was struck by lightning as well as some of MLGW substations.
The impact caused what Memphis Light, Gas and Water called a "large" number of power outages across Memphis.
As of 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, 41,379 customers were in the dark due to 1,337 outages, according to the MLGW outage map. Previously, more than 100,000 people were without power.
In an update just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the MLGW said that it had restored power to 93,000 customers.
According to MLGW, the severe storm that took place Tuesday caused 141,000 power outages. This ranked as the seventh largest outage in MLGW history.
The largest power outage in MLGW history was caused by Hurricane Elvis, with 339,000 outages.
The utility company reported 96 repair crews, 89 tree crews, 23 troubleshooters and 20 damage assessment teams as part of the restoration efforts.
The utility company said there were downed powerlines, poles and trees causing many of the outages following Tuesday's storms.
MLGW said Tuesday evening that it activated its emergency operations center to work toward full power restoration.
Customers are asked to report outages on their MLGW account or call 544-6500.
Call 528-4465 to report downed lines and other emergencies.
