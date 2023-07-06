MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) secured 1,850,000 in federal grant funding for outsourced assault kit testing, according to their Forensic Quarterly Report.
The funding will allow 858 rape kit tests to be sent to the DNA Labs International testing in Florida according to TBI.
So far, 550 rape kits were sent to Florida for testing, on March 6, and were scheduled sent back to Tennessee on July 6., TBI said.
State Senator Brent Taylor announced on Wednesday that there was significant progress by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to increase staffing at the TBI Crime Laboratories.
“It’s still taking too long, but TBI is making real progress,” Taylor stated. “They’ve shortened the processing time for sexual assault kits from about 10 months down to six months. I’m optimistic turnaround time on these forensics will continue to decrease as the TBI brings on 10 additional scientists,” said Taylor.
Per terms of grant funding and DNA Labs International contract, all outsourced testing must be completed by December 31.
