MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools kicked off on Tuesday with a summer of "fun learning adventures."
Summer Learning Academy (SLA) boasts four weeks of math, reading and "fun activities," SLA said in a promotional video.
SLA started at 7 a.m. with 11,301 registered MSCS students from first to 12th grade, officials said.
PHOTOS: MSCS kicks off first day of Summer Learning Academy
The Memphis-Shelby County Schools kicked off on Tuesday with a summer of "fun learning adventures." Summer Learning Academy (SLA) boasts four weeks of math, reading and "fun activities," SLA said in a promotional video. Here are images from MSCS of students enjoying the first day of class on June 20, 2023.
That number included 667 third-graders who needed extra help following the results of the TCAP English Language Arts test.
Fewer than 24% of MSCS third-graders were proficient on the test, TCAP results show.
MSCS's summer program is designed to help third-graders who scored approaching on the TCAP. By attending the academy, students will be allowed to start the fourth grade in August.
This was the critical year for those students, thanks to a new Tennessee law that could force students who did not hit the mark to be held back.
Retention is not an automatic fate, however, as many students will have exemptions, including disabilities, being a new English learner or not having been enrolled in the district for at least half the year.
Others can appeal their results, retake the test or pass a summer school program to move ahead to fourth grade.
On Tuesday, MSCS said that its Summer Learning Academy kicked off with 793 teachers.
The school district also said it ordered 10,209 boxes of crayons and 9,217 snow cones to help students through the summer program.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives