MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The cows who have seemed to have jumped the fence have reconnected with their parent, Memphis Animal Shelter said.
One, nicknamed "Nicki Moonaj," and the other, "Mooriah Carey," by MAS employees, were added to nine other dogs that recently found their way to the shelter on Appling Road Sept. 12.
On September 15, they were reclaimed by their parent, according to MAS.
Both were being take care of at the shelter's barn/pasture area until they were found.
Lost animal owners have three days, according to MAS, to reclaim ownership, and must bring proof of ownership, photos of the pet and copies of vet records.
After holding animals for three days, MAS's protocol calls for them to be made available for adoption.
