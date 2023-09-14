MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two cows seem to have jumped the fence and are awaiting reconnection to their owners at the Memphis Animal Shelter.
One, nicknamed "Nicki Moonaj," and the other, "Mooriah Carey," by MAS employees, were added to nine other dogs that recently found their way to the shelter on Appling Road Sept. 12.
Both are being take care of at the shelter's barn/pasture area.
Lost animal owners have three days, according to MAS, to reclaim ownership, and must bring proof of ownership, photos of the pet and copies of vet records.
After holding animals for three days, MAS's protocol calls for them to be made available for adoption.
Call MAS at 636-1416 for more information.
