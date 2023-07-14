MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh overnight.
A call was made just after 1 a.m. on July 14 to Memphis Police about a shooting on the 3100 block of Kettle Drive, near the intersection of New Allen Road and Whitney Avenue.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Memphis Fire at the scene.
A person was questioned, MPD said.
