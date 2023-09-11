Police scene generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead from a shooting overnight in South Memphis, police said.

A call was made to Memphis Police just before 1 a.m. about gunshots at the 500 block of South Parkway near the intersection with Carnegie Street.

One injured man was sent to Regional One where he was pronounced dead and a second injured person was sent to Methodist University Hospital, and later, also pronounced dead, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

