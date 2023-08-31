WATCH: Overnight shooting sends child to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting after midnight sent one child to the hospital.

A call was made to Memphis Police about a shooting at the 1600 block of Barton Street, near Third Street in South Memphis, before 1 a.m. on Aug. 31.

A child was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis Fire Dept. said.

