I-55 Overturned Truck

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 near Mallory Avenue on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An overturned traffic left cars backed up for miles early Wednesday morning on a Memphis interstate. 

The crash happened on I-55 near Mallory Avenue around 9:15 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). 

TDOT closed all southbound traffic while they cleared up the wreck. 

Memphis Police reported that nobody was injured in the crash. 

