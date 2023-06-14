MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An overturned traffic left cars backed up for miles early Wednesday morning on a Memphis interstate.
The crash happened on I-55 near Mallory Avenue around 9:15 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TDOT closed all southbound traffic while they cleared up the wreck.
Memphis Police reported that nobody was injured in the crash.
