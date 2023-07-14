WATCH: Traffic along Houston Levee near Hwy 385 stalled due to car crash: Collierville Police

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Traffic has resumed along southbound lanes on Houston Levee Road just south of Hwy 385.

A truck overturned early this morning, leading Collierville Police to block the lanes for an extended time.

Police were still dealing with the truck as of 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

