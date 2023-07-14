COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Traffic has resumed along southbound lanes on Houston Levee Road just south of Hwy 385.
A truck overturned early this morning, leading Collierville Police to block the lanes for an extended time.
Police were still dealing with the truck as of 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Young Dolph murder suspects get trial date
- 2 wanted after woman carjacked in northeast Memphis, police say
- Former top Memphis educator warns drivers after being latest victim in 'bump and rob' carjacking
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives