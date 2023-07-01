OXFORD, Miss. - Mississippi students showed a strong increase in kindergarten readiness, according to official data released Friday.
In a news release, the Oxford School District's recent report shows vast improvement from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023 in kindergarten readiness, with the highest increase among all schools in Lafayette County’s early learning collaborative.
Pre-K students in Oxford's Early Childhood Center began the 2022-2023 school year with only 16.1% of the students performing at or above readiness.
By the spring, that number had grown to 76.6% of students meeting the target, the district said.
“Pre-K is vital to creating a foundation for the educational journey of our children,” states OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “I am thankful for the excellent work of Ms. Sapp and her staff in preparing our youngest learners.”
