  Oxford School District releases application for free & reduced meals

    Parents who live in Oxford and are looking for assistance to help pay for their children's meals might be in luck. 

    Applications for Oxford School District’s Free and Reduced Lunch Program are available for the 2018-2019 school year.

    Parents who would like to sign their children up for the program can access the online version, or access a print copy at the Child Nutrition office, located at 409 Washington Ave.

     

