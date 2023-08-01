MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After 30 years, the Paintball Park of Memphis will shut down for good, the business announced on their Facebook page.
According to the Paintball Park of Memphis, the company will cease operations on August 13, 2023.
The park opened up in the early 1990s and has been located on Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee.
"We have cherished the opportunity to be a gathering place for friends, families, and colleagues to engage in exciting paintball matches that create lasting memories. We have been honored to host groups ranging from birthday parties to corporate team building events over the past three decades," the company's announcement reads.
The Paintball Park of Memphis thanked the Memphis community and everyone who visited their fields over the past 30 years.
"Your patronage and passion for paintball have made this journey truly rewardi9ng. We will miss seeing familiar faces, hearing joyful shouts echoing from the course, and watching teams strategize before rounds," the company said.
According to the park's website, those wishing to run the fields and play paintball at the park one last time can still do so Thursday and Friday between noon and 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
