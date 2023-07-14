Pair of armed men robbed 2 gas stations back-to-back, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are wanted for armed robberies of two gas stations in about an hour, police said.
Two men wearing all black entered the Speedway gas station at 4302 E. Shelby Dr. on July 10 around 10:30 p.m., the store's employees told police.
One held a handgun and the other a rifle, demanding money from the registers, police said.
About an hour later, police believe the same men held up the MAPCO Express at 1505 E. Brooks Rd., again taking money from the registers.
They ran away.
Store video captured the two committing one of the robberies.
It was not reported how much money was stolen.
Police say one of the men is about 5'7" and between 18-25; the second one is about 5'6" and the same age.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Tips can also be submitted at http://www.crimestopmem.org.