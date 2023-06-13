ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - FOX13 News uncovered new information about the murder suspect who escaped from an Arkansas jail.
That man, Jonathan Paulman, is back behind bars but there are new questions about how the escape happened.
St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told FOX13 News in an interview Monday that Paulman had been the “perfect” inmate, part of the reason why he was allowed to work in a volunteer program in the mechanic shop and the garden at the St. Francis County Detention Center.
RELATED: Arkansas murder suspect back in custody, officials say
Reached over the phone Tuesday and asked about a felony battery charge filed against Paulman in February, May clarified, explaining that Paulman had caused no issues for administrators.
May acknowledged the incident a month ago and said it resulted from a fight over a game of dominoes.
Paulman was locked up, charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after county investigators said he killed 39-year-old Brandon Jones of Pocahontas, Arkansas before burying him in a shallow grave behind the trailer in which he had been living in rural Forrest City, Ark., about 46 miles west of Memphis.
Paulman is accused of committing the murder in December.
So emotional did Trina Jones become during a Tuesday afternoon interview, it had to be paused midway through.
Trina Jones is Brandon Jones’ mother.
“Sorry, I don’t mean to cry,” Jones said, attempting to regain composure.
Asked about her son, Trina Jones said he was “jovial,” and that “he’d always come up and kiss me."
She said Brandon Jones had moved from Michigan 10-15 years ago, where he’d moved and gained employment, to move back home and help his mother care for sister diagnosed with cancer.
His sister died but Brandon stayed.
“He was a momma’s boy,” Trina Jones said.
So unrecognizable was Jones’ body, his mother’s DNA was the only identification method possible, and barred his mother from a proper burial. The only options was to have her son cremated, she said.
“I can’t sleep at night; I dream that he comes through the door, bleeding,” she said. “He’d always come up on me and kiss me. It feels like something’s been ripped out of me.”
Paulman escaped the jail Friday night by walking by occupied corrections officers, May said Monday. He stole an unmarked, white county-owned truck. The truck was discovered abandoned the next day in Wynne.
Six months after Jones’ gruesome murder, the past two days have brought a whirlwind of emotion. Jones said she didn’t find out about Paulman’s escape until contacted by relatives Sunday, two days after it had happened.
“I was scared that he would come after me,” said Trina Jones. “I was out [in the yard of the home] shaking yesterday.”
Brandon Jones’ stepfather, Ron Regan, compared the situation to a sinking ship.
“It sounds like your boats got a lot of leaky holes in it,” Reagan said.
The escape reignited still-healing, unimaginable grief and trauma, to which Trina Jones pointed her finger at Paulman as the cause.
“Just when it was starting to get a little easier,” she said. “In the Bible, it says you have to forgive to be forgiven, but I will never forget.”
On Monday night, Paulman was captured at a home in Parkin, Ark., about 27 miles northeast of the jail by the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department with help from U.S. Marshals, the Cross County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police, according to a release from the St. Francis County Sherriff’s Office.
Paulman's bond had been set at $250,000 after being charged with Jones’ killing. By Tuesday evening, that amount had been changed to more $301,380, according to online jail records.
Paulman’s sister, Sharline Paine, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder and is also charged with abuse of a corpse.
She is being held at the county jail on a $75,000 bond.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cause of death revealed for US sprinter, Olympic medalist from Mississippi
- Arkansas murder suspect back in custody, officials say
- Man shot to death in Westwood, Memphis Police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives