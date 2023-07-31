MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to Representative Steve Cohen, the man responsible for the shooting at Margolin Hebrew Academy was a former student.

Parents of the school’s students described the academy as the center of their community and told FOX13 many Jewish families choose to live nearby so their children can walk to class.

An officer was involved in a shooting near the Berclair neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

They said as soon as they found out about the shooting, their minds went back to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting of 2018, which killed 11 people.

“Ever since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018, the US Jewish community has been on high alert,” Gila Golder, the mother of two Margolin Hebrew Academy students, said.

Golder said she first learned of the incident when the school sent an email to parents warning of a “developing shooter situation.” She was shocked when she learned the suspect is Jewish and a former student at the school.

“If it is motivated by a hatred of Jewish people, it’s antisemitism. It doesn’t matter who the perpetrator is,” she said. “I would say it feels kind of like a betrayal.”

She said the community surrounding the school and its alumni is tight-knit and she wants to know the motive.

“I would say it’s troubling,” Golder said. “It makes me wonder what happened to this person to make him radicalized.”

School leaders report the suspect tried and failed to get into the building, then walked around the side instead. He allegedly got into a confrontation with a construction worker and fired four shots as he was leaving.

Golder said she was glad no children were there at the time and that no one was hurt, but feels she needs to have a difficult talk with her children about what happened and how to be safe going forward.

“It’s so sad that these are the conversations we need to be having,” she said.

The school praised MPD for its response and said it is constantly reviewing its security measures and protocols.