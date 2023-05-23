MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While parents do what they can to help their students succeed, they’re also calling and emailing their state legislators about the retention law.
"Leading up to the test, like the week before and the day before the test, he wasn't sleeping well. And he was really really anxious,” said parent Mary Waggoner.
On Friday afternoon, one of 9-year-old William Wagoner’s greatest fears became reality. The third grader did not receive a proficient score on the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP.
"To this day, I went on and checked, they have not released actual scores yet. And they haven't told us what a passing score is,” said Waggoner.
Mary Wagoner is one of many parents voicing their concerns surrounding the third-grade retention law. Under the law, students who don't score proficient may be required to retake the test, attend summer school or repeat third grade.
"This isn't the bigger picture of who my son is. This a snapshot test. My son is a great reader. My son is a great student. He tries hard, and most of the time he performs really well,” said Waggoner.
And Waggoner is not the only parent who thinks a single test should not define a child’s third-grade year. Brandy Jenkins showed FOX13 her daughter’s final report card. She’s a straight student. She also sent us a picture of her daughter's awards, including honor roll and good citizenship. But she is in jeopardy of repeating third-grade.
"I hope the numbers speak to our legislators. I hope the parents speak out to them,” said Waggoner.
