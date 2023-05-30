WATCH: Parents' window to appeal 3rd-grade language results in TCAP starts May 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents of third-graders who received a mark of "approaching" efficiency on the English language part of the recent TCAP assessments, may appeal their child's score starting today, May 30th.

RELATED: WHAT TENNESSEE PARENTS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TCAP RESULTS

A link to the TN Dept. of Education's "Learning Acceleration Page" can be found by linking here.

The appeal process is available for 14 days, ending on June 30th.

Appeals must be submitted by parents/ legal guardians.

Appeal Form document below.

Download PDF Third Grade Retention Appeal

The Department will review appeal submissions, make determinations, and notify parents and districts of appeal decisions.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News