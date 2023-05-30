MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents of third-graders who received a mark of "approaching" efficiency on the English language part of the recent TCAP assessments, may appeal their child's score starting today, May 30th.
A link to the TN Dept. of Education's "Learning Acceleration Page" can be found by linking here.
The appeal process is available for 14 days, ending on June 30th.
Appeals must be submitted by parents/ legal guardians.
Appeal Form document below.
The Department will review appeal submissions, make determinations, and notify parents and districts of appeal decisions.
