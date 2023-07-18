MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 39-year-old woman injured in a shooting just after midnight was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Another woman at the scene on July 18 was sent to Saint Francis Hospital in non-critical condition from injuries sustained in a prior domestic assault, police reported.
The shooting happened just after midnight in Parkway Village on the 3300 block of McKenzie Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives