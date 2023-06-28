OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A stretch of Craft Road in DeSoto County is closed from traffic for most of today, June 28th.
The closed section of Craft is between McElory and Allison roads and Bethel Road and Hwy 305 north to Dunn Lane.
DeSoto County Road Department officials say it will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. while work is done to replace a related drain.
