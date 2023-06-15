Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
Levels 1 and 2 out of 5 will be the severe weather risk this Friday and Father's Day, Sunday. Also, High heat and humidity return.
It will be partly cloudy and warm this evening and tonight.
Tomorrow will be hotter with more showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon and Friday night.
Saturday will be drier and hot. Stormy weather returns Sunday, so plan on indoor activities for dad.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows near 70 degrees
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible from afternoon to nighttime. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.
Father's Day, Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s.
Juneteenth, Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. CT, Wednesday.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
