MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A sinkhole has blocked all traffic at the intersection of 2nd Street and Madison Avenue Monday morning, July 31st.
As of 7:00 p.m. on Monday July 31, the east and center southbound lanes are back open at Second street and Monroe.
The west lane is still blocked and channeled to transitions traffic flows.
Drivers are advised to take an alterative route and entirely avoid the location, Memphis Police said.
