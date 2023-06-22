MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has been investigating for weeks about crooks stealing SNAP benefits from families who need it to put food on the table.
Only on FOX13, we’ve uncovered new information about how many benefits were reported stolen.
“I just want to know: Can I have my benefits back? Can I?” said Felecia Wallace, a victim of EBT fraud.
It’s a question several families across the country want answered.
As for Wallace, she had her $472.62 worth of SNAP benefits stolen on the same day she received them on June 17.
When she reached out to the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS), records show the transactions were not in Memphis but from a Sam’s Club in Texas.
“The number on the back of the card said $0 and 0 cents. I’m like, 'Huh? Are you kidding me?'” Wallace said.
FOX13 has been digging for weeks, searching for answers.
We learned from DHS how many families were impacted by this alarming trend.
This is what we found.
Since July 2022, nearly $1.7 million of SNAP and P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) funds have been reported stolen.
That’s more than $100,000 taken from families every month.
“A $1 million worth of benefits, food stamps. Do you know how many children is going to be affected by that?” Wallace said.
In December, the U.S. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which allows state agencies to use federal funds to replace stolen snap benefits from families if they submit an approved plan to the USDA.
So far, 32 states have been approved. Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi have not.
A USDA spokeswoman told FOX13 that Tennessee’s plan was returned to the state for revision earlier this month. Once the plan is approved, replacing stolen funds will be retroactive to last October.
Good news for theft victims, but not much help for them right now.
“All these people are falling victim and I know I’m not the only one affected by this situation," Wallace said. "But when it hits home, it’s like, 'What am I going to do? What am I going to do?'”
FOX13 noticed a pattern of transactions from the victims we spoke to who had their SNAP benefits stolen in the past few weeks.
We’ve seen reports of this happening to people in other states as well.
FOX13 reached out to the corporate Sam’s Club, which sent the following statement:
“We have no tolerance for crimes committed against our members. Fraud is a problem impacting the retail industry. We will always work with law enforcement and government authorities to try and assist when they investigate these types of crimes committed against individuals.”
“I’ve been on maternity leave, so I have no resources," Wallace said. "That was my way of providing food for me and my family."
If your benefits were stolen, call DHS's EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.
Please visit Replacing Stolen SNAP Benefits: State Plan Approvals | Food and Nutrition Service for information on replacement of stolen SNAP benefits.