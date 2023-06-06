MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis lawyer Bailey Ehrenpreis is mentally preparing for a student loan payment of $2,000 a month.
“I'm hoping to have them paid in the next ten years,” he told FOX13.
After graduating from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2020, Ehrenpreis had accumulated about $150,000 in debt.
He had been paying $1,400 a month for his private loans, but expects his public loan payments to be an additional $600 a month.
“I have been fortunate enough to get a job where I am able to pay those loans,” he said. “But obviously, there are still restrictions that come with that with those monthly student loans.”
The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on partial student loan forgiveness any day. Millions of borrowers will learn whether they can have up to $20,000 of student loan debt forgiven. After learning how much they still owe, grads must resume their monthly payments on Aug. 29.
Ehrenpreis is grateful his fiancé is entering the workforce to help with the added financial strain.
Options to keep loan payments on ‘pause’
If you cannot afford to make your payments in a few weeks, there are several options.
“Don't panic,” said LaTina Benson, the founder of Moore Financial Services. “I know it can seem overwhelming. Just gather your documents. Go ahead and get everything typed out. And in most cases, you’ll surprise yourself. It could possibly be lower than you anticipate.”
- Request a deferment on your loans HERE
- This option applies to grads experiencing economic hardship, those in between jobs and active military members
- Interest will not accrue on your loans during deferment
- Request a forbearance on your loans HERE
- In this option, you would defer payments
- Interest will accrue on your loans during forbearance
“It does give people time,” Benson said. “Sometimes, that’s all you need, just a little bit more time while are you’re working things out.”
The financial expert estimates she is helping about one hundred borrowers navigate the student loan process.
“There are solutions,” she said.
However, Benson does not recommend refinancing your mortgage, car payment or other loans.
“I'm not necessarily an advocate for swapping one debt for another,” Benson said. “I am confident that there are several different options available through the student loan servicer that can be utilized.”
Options for public servants
Firefighters, nurses and police officers with student loans have unique forgiveness for student loans. This applies to borrowers who entered a career of public service or worked for a nonprofit.
Up until Oct. 31, 2022, borrowers could apply to receive credit for past payments, according to the Department of Education.
“However, if there are borrowers who missed that, there are still are options available,” Benson said.
The income-driven repayment plan (IDR) offers reduced payments over 20-25 years. After that, the remaining balance is forgiven. Benson recommends exploring all possible options.
“I have a client who has been paying off student loans for over 30 years,” Benson said. “She missed the public service loan forgiveness waiver. However, she still can benefit from having her loans forgiven under the IDR waiver.”
