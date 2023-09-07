MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Peabody Elementary will be closed Friday after mold was at the school, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS).
MSCS said that mold was found in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building.
"The mold was noticed by staff following recent storms and was confirmed by the District's facilities team," MSCS said in a statement. "It appears the second and third floors are not affected, but, out of an abundance of caution, we will use this time to check on the ductwork and air quality of the full building."
In a statement, MSCS said it developed a four-step plan to addressing the molding issues:
- the district will remove the mold found on the first floor;
- MSCS facilities team will test the air quality before students and staff return;
- the district will deep clean the affected areas.
- the district will conduct air quality tests at all District schools over the next 90 days and retest the air quality at Peabody.
MSCS said that facilities crews and outside contractors are scheduled to work through the weekend to resolve the molding, with an update to students and families by Sunday night.
