MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Peabody Elementary students are to be relocated due to mold, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MCSC) said.

Student will remain off campus until fall break, MCSC said.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept 14., students from grades K-5 will be relocated to the first floor of Middle College High School at 750 East Parkway Street, MCSC said.

Additionally, Pre-K students will attend William Herbert Brewster Elementary, located at 2605 Sam Cooper Boulevard.

According to MCSC, facilities crews and outside contractors have worked constantly to remove mold, but the job was more complex than expected.

This is due to the historical nature of the building structured that was constructed in 1909, MCSC said.

In order to ensure a smooth transition, MSCS will provide additional support staff including crossing guards and security officers.

The outline for this week is as follows:

Tuesday: No school for students; teachers will be preparing classrooms.

Wednesday: No school for students; teachers will continue to prepare classrooms. A brief parent orientation will be conducted.

Thursday: At 8:15 a.m., Peabody classes resume (at Middle College)

Regular bus routes will continue for bus riders, MCSC said.

For people who walk or require additional transportation, an extra bus service will be provided. The bus will arrive at Peabody at 7:15 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., and it will return to Peabody for dismissal at 3:30 p.m., daily.

Original Story Below:

Peabody Elementary will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to mold remediation, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.

MSCS said that mold was found in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building on Thursday, Sept. 7.

MSCS said that facilities team has been working diligently to address the issue.