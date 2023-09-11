WATCH: Peabody Elementary will remain closed on Monday due to mold, MSCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Peabody Elementary will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to mold remediation, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.

MSCS said that mold was found in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building on Thursday, Sept. 7.

MSCS said that facilities team has been working diligently to address the issue.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News