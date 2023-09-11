MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Peabody Elementary will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to mold remediation, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.

MSCS said that mold was found in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building on Thursday, Sept. 7.

MSCS said that facilities team has been working diligently to address the issue.