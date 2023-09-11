MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Peabody Elementary will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to mold remediation, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.
Peabody Elementary will be closed Friday after mold was at the school, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS).
MSCS said that mold was found in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building on Thursday, Sept. 7.
MSCS said that facilities team has been working diligently to address the issue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect captured after shooting in Collierville left woman dead, man seriously hurt, police say
- MPD issues city watch for missing Mississippi woman from Memphis Riverboat
- Woman dead after Southwest Memphis shooting, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives