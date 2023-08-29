MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Peabody Hotel captured several awards in a just-released list of "10 Best Travel Awards."
RELATED: PEABODY HOTEL NOMINATED AS BEST HISTORIC HOTEL AMONG 3 USA TODAY CATEGORIES
The Downtown Memphis historic landmark known as the "South's Grand Hotel," won two first-place wins, including Best Hotel Restaurant and Best Pet Friendly Hotel.
The Peabody's signature restaurant is called Chez Phillipe.
The Peabody, built in 1933, also earned second place for the category of Best Historic Hotel.
The travel awards list is published by USA Today.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives