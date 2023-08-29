Peabody Hotel honored in 10 Best Travel Awards

File: Ducks wait in the lobby fountain before Duck Master Doug Weatherford escorts them from the lobby fountain to the penthouse atop the Peabody Hotel. (Photo: Getty Images)

 Boston Globe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Peabody Hotel captured several awards in a just-released list of "10 Best Travel Awards."

The Downtown Memphis historic landmark known as the "South's Grand Hotel," won two first-place wins, including Best Hotel Restaurant and Best Pet Friendly Hotel.

Peabody Hotel wins top honors in Best Pet-Friendly Hotel

Peabody Hotel wins top honors in Best Pet-Friendly Hotel category in USA Today's Best Travel Awards list. (Guest Photo: The Peabody Hotel)

The Peabody's signature restaurant is called Chez Phillipe.

Chez Phillipe restaurant

The Peabody Hotel's Chez Phillipe restaurant captured first place in a list of 2023's 10 Best Travel Awards, published by USA Today. (Guest photo: The Peabody Hotel)

The Peabody, built in 1933, also earned second place for the category of Best Historic Hotel.

The travel awards list is published by USA Today.

