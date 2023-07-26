MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Peabody Memphis hotel is in the running to win the title of best historic hotel.
The hotel was nominated for the Best Historic Hotel on the USA Today's Ten Best.
"Each of these 20 classic accommodations – nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a panel of hotel experts – has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place," USA Today 10Best said on its website.
As of Monday, the Peabody is in second place behind the Historic Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Penn.
The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville is also on the list.
The Peabody was also nominated in two other categories: Best Pet Friendly Hotel and Best Hotel Restaurant for Chez Philippe.
In a news release, The Peabody said that the hotel was nominated for Best Pet Friendly Hotel for the first time, while Chez Philippe is the only Tennessee restaurant to be picked for the category.
You can vote once per day until voting ends Aug. 7. The winner will be announced Aug. 18.
To vote, visit here.
