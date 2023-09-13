MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after being struck by car in Midtown, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call on East Parkway South just after 8:50 p.m., police said.
According to MPD, the person did not survive their injuries and the responsible party remained on the scene.
MPD asks everyone to use caution in the area as they work to investigate and clear the scene.
