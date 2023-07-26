WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Today marks the first day of the new school year for the West Memphis School District.
It's about two weeks sooner than when other school systems start for the next school year and it's the beginning of West Memphis's year-round schedule.
RELATED: WEST MEMPHIS SCHOOL DISTRICT ADOPTS YEAR-ROUND CALENDAR
The system's school board approved the 12-month calendar school year for its student population in March.
Referred to as a hybrid schedule by officials, it runs July 26 through June 3.
Also new for West Memphis School District, doors open for the first time for students attending Wonder Junior High School.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 7 for the district's newest school.
