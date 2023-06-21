MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Tiger's Men's Basketball Head Coach Penny Hardaway has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season due to recruiting violations, according to a press release form the NCAA.
The violations occurred when Memphis coaches participated in two impermissible in-home recruiting visits with a prospect during his junior year of high school, the NCAA said.
"Because of his personal involvement in the violations and failure to monitor his staff, the men's basketball head coach also violated head coach responsibility rules," the press releases reads.
Those violations resulted from two visits to a high school junior in September, the NCAA said. One Memphis coach reportedly visited the player and the player's family in their home and Hardaway reportedly paid an in-home visit two weeks later.
According to the NCAA, all in-person visits with recruits during the fall months of their junior year of high school must be made at the player's school and not in their homes.
"Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse," the panel said in its decision. "The head coach's inattentiveness to compliance — particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case — resulted in careless violations. Head coaches must remain diligent in monitoring their staff and promoting compliance at all times and cannot delegate those responsibilities to compliance staff members and administrators."
Shortly after the news was announced, the University of Memphis sent out a statement saying that Coach Hardaway worked independently with the NCAA on his portion of the case regarding the recruitment violations and that the university does not believe their head coach intentionally committed any violations.
"We supported Coach Hardaway’s right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, and we strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation. The University of Memphis is committed to compliance. We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring. Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs," a press release form the University of Memphis read.
