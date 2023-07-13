MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the city of Memphis is starting a 3.7 million dollar project to upgrade the area of Poplar Avenue.
Between 9am and 3pm, there will be periodic lane closures on Poplar Avenue between Perkins Extended and Highland Street with more coming overnight as well.
The ADA ramps and crosswalks will be upgraded during the resurfacing project.
The expected date of completion will be August 30, according to TDOT.
