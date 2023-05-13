BYHALIA, Miss. - A suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after a police chase, according to the Byhalia Police Department (BPD).
The Byhalia Police Department and Desoto County Sheriff’s Department chased a suspect that was running from them, according to BPD.
The suspect was stopped and arrested in a neighborhood.
This is an ongoing investigation.
