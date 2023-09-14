MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after they were hit by a 18-wheeler, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the crash happened at Thomas Street and Chelsea Avenue on Thursday, September 14.
Officers are still in the area as they work to investigate and clear the scene.
