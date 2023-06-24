MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after a Shelby County Sherriff's deputy shot them Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).
According to TBI, the Shelby County Sherriff's Office, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when they shot and killed the person.
A large law enforcement presence flooded a subdivision in north Shelby County Saturday afternoon as an investigation was underway, centering around what looked to be a car crash.
A white mustang sat crumpled in the 4000 block of Allendale Rd. A black car next to it was damaged as well.
The scene was right off Egypt Central and Singleton Pkwy.
A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 a.m.
Viewers flooded the FOX13 newsroom with calls when it happened.
One resident said she knew of one person being taken to a hospital.
“I came outside, and the ambulance was already out here,” said Latreva Carter, a resident of the neighborhood. “They pulled him out of the car; he was bloody.”
The deputy has serious injuries because of the incident and is in the hospital at this time.
No further information has been released at this time.
