MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person with head trauma was found dead in South Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

Officers responded to suspicious person call on East Brooks Road just before 5:00 p.m., MPD said. 

According to police, a unresponsive person was located inside a building and appeared to be suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips. 

