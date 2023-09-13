MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person with head trauma was found dead in South Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to suspicious person call on East Brooks Road just before 5:00 p.m., MPD said.
According to police, a unresponsive person was located inside a building and appeared to be suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, police ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
