MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a hotel late Monday night.

On June 26 at approximately 10:07 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Union Avenue.

When officers arrived, a shooting victim was found.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MFD.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

