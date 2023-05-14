MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer was shot at Sunday night, May 14, near Interstate 40 and Perkins Road.
No injuries were reported. Police did not return fire.
Officers identified the car connected to the shooting that occurred about 8:30 and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop and sped away.
A police chase of the car ended after the car stopped at Intestate 55 and the Bridgeport Road exit in West Memphis, Ark., police said.
The driver got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.
All lanes of traffic were closed for a couple of hours on I-40, and later along the I-55 bridge over the Miss. River due to investigations.
All lanes reopened later.
