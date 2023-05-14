WATCH: Person who shot at officer on the run after chase into Arkansas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A Memphis Police officer was shot at Sunday night, May 14, near Interstate 40 and Perkins Road.

No injuries were reported. Police did not return fire.

Officers identified the car connected to the shooting that occurred about 8:30  and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and sped away.

A police chase of the car ended after the car stopped at Intestate 55 and the  Bridgeport Road exit in West Memphis, Ark., police said.

The driver got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

All lanes of traffic were closed for a couple of hours on I-40, and later along the I-55 bridge over the Miss. River due to investigations.

All lanes reopened later.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

        CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

        Trending stories:

              More News