MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a pickup truck struck a tree Sunday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to a scene on Monterey Road.
When deputies arrived, they saw a pickup truck struck a tree.
A man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
This accident is under investigation.
