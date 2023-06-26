Overturned airplanes

Severe weather blew through the Mid-South on Sunday, June 25, 2023, bringing 75 mph winds and leaving two airplanes overturned at the Millington airport. 

 Photo Credit: Millington Fire Department

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The 75 mph straight-line winds that knocked out power to over 100,000 MLGW customers also overturned two planes in Millington, according to the Millington Fire Department. 

The fire department took to Twitter to share photos of the planes lying upside down. 

Millington Fire said the Millington airport also suffered roof damage to the terminal and that trees fell through multiple structures. 

Storm damages across the Mid-South due to severe thunderstorms

FOX13 are hearing reports of heavy storm damage in the Mid-south area.

The same storm left utility poles leaning sideways in the Bartlett/Arlingotn/Lakeland area and took down trees across the Mid-South. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News