MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The 75 mph straight-line winds that knocked out power to over 100,000 MLGW customers also overturned two planes in Millington, according to the Millington Fire Department.

The fire department took to Twitter to share photos of the planes lying upside down.

Millington Fire said the Millington airport also suffered roof damage to the terminal and that trees fell through multiple structures.

The same storm left utility poles leaning sideways in the Bartlett/Arlingotn/Lakeland area and took down trees across the Mid-South.