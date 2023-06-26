MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The 75 mph straight-line winds that knocked out power to over 100,000 MLGW customers also overturned two planes in Millington, according to the Millington Fire Department.
As of 6 AM Sunday, 39,695 customers are without power.
The fire department took to Twitter to share photos of the planes lying upside down.
Millington Fire said the Millington airport also suffered roof damage to the terminal and that trees fell through multiple structures.
The same storm left utility poles leaning sideways in the Bartlett/Arlingotn/Lakeland area and took down trees across the Mid-South.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver drags Shelby County deputy, leads to shots fired killing man, TBI says
- More than 100,000 MLGW customers without power as storms blow through the Mid-South
- At least 20 cars broken into at Wolfchase Mall, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives