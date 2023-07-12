MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were arrested after firing shots at the driver of a car traveling on the interstate, police said.
Sean Albritton, 21, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Valerie Mellinger, 24, was charged with two counts of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.
A man met briefly with Mellinger around 2 p.m. on July 11 outside a Citgo gas station on Sycamore View.
They argued; the woman threatened him, police said.
The man walked away and got into a car.
He told police he feared for life as well as the life of the occupant of the car.
So they drove away heading westbound on Interstate 40.
Soon he noticed the SUV that Mellinger and Albritton occupied were following them.
While passing the Walnut Grove Road intersection, between 8-13 gunshots were fired by Albritton at the man's car, according to the affidavit.
He sped away and called the police who met with him at another gas station on Jackson Avenue.
The driver identified Albritton in a police lineup.
Bond information was not provided for Mellinger nor Albritton.
