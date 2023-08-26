MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fears of crime stretch across Memphis but Saturday there was a conversation about a solution. It came in the form of a community conversation in which members of different communities talk with police to get answers to fears. The third installment found a community gathering at the Glenview Community Center.
“We’re all very concerned and we all want to work toward being safe,” said Jana Larson, who attended the forum.
Concerns from residents ran the gamut and included fears of burglars, car thieves and car break-ins. Presentations given included tips on safety.
“To see the presentation of the different things that are being done in the city, I feel really good about it,” Larson said.
Police Chief CJ Davis touted what she called “community impact officers,” a team of officers once retired, brought back as part of a team that encourages community engagement.
“Many of them are subject matter experts in various areas, so we plan to utilize them as a force multiplier,” Davis said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman dead, 2 seriously injured after shooting in Downtown Memphis, MPD says
- Mississippi State student found dead, University officials say
- Woman dead, 1-year-old injured after shooting in Binghampton, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives