MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have canceled their "City Watch" of Coreuna Ward, who was reported missing after a stabbing and then later named a suspect in the incident.
The cancellation was issued at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
No other details were released.
BELOW is the previous story about Ward:
A woman reported missing by Memphis Police after officers responded to a domestic call has now been listed as a suspect.
Coreuna Ward, 22, was identified initially as a stabbing victim and leaving the scene May 7 on Philsar Street, near Pine Hill Park, police said.
RELATED: POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING WOMAN INJURED IN STABBING
The extent of her injuries were not know, police said.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Engineers starting repairs to prevent 'potential dam failure' at Arkabutla Dam
- Frayser woman calls on city to take action after car crashes into her home
- Car theft victim speaks out after KIA stolen from driveway
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives