MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have canceled their "City Watch" of Coreuna Ward, who was reported missing after a stabbing and then later named a suspect in the incident.

The cancellation was issued at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

No other details were released.

BELOW is the previous story about Ward:

A woman reported missing by Memphis Police after officers responded to a domestic call has now been listed as a suspect.

Coreuna Ward, 22, was identified initially as a stabbing victim and leaving the scene May 7 on Philsar Street, near Pine Hill Park, police said.

The extent of her injuries were not know, police said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

